Ina Garten's Secret Hack To Fix A Cramped Dinner Table

Although the focus of Garten's Instagram post was about her napkins, people had a lot more to say about how she arranged the dinner table. The centerpiece stood out to a few people, and one person commented on the flowers and said, "Love the contrast of the green zinnias with the hydrangeas and mint." The blue hydrangeas also match the blue on Garten's plates and napkins. Another person pointed out the benefits of a small table, and this also goes back to some of Garten's wisdom as a dinner host. This Garten fan wrote, "The round table trick for creating an intimate dinner party is one of my favorite lessons learned from you!"

But what really stood out to Instagram users were the plates. One person begged, "Tell us about those plates! The people need to know!" Instagrammers are also speculating and joking about what the numbers on these plates might mean. A commenter said, "Ok, are the numbers showing what order people can get up to get their food in? Number of cosmos the person must drink? Just whimsically counting off how many guests?"

This just goes to show that a dinner party is all in the details. Dreaming of having a dinner party with celebrities? We know who Ina Garten would invite to her dream dinner party. Of course, the list includes her husband, Jeffrey.