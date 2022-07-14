Why Rachael Ray Has The Best Green Room In Show Business, According To Buddy Valastro - Exclusive

Buddy Valastro had nothing but nice things to say about Rachael Ray. In fact, he said she was like family to him: "She's like my cousin. I've been on her show so much we are like family, and she's always so sweet." That's high praise from Buddy, who is a family man through and through.

While Rachael and Buddy may have a special relationship since they've worked together so many times, everyone who appears on "Rachael Ray" gets treated like a VIP. According to Valastro, Ray serves the best green room food of any TV Show, and it's not even close. "You go [to Rachael's green room] and it's like, 'Oh, we have butternut squash soup, and it's perfectly made, grilled cheese with prosciutto on it, and a little dessert.'" His tip for anyone who's going to be on "Rachael Ray" is to "go hungry."

The green room food isn't the only way Rachael Ray is killing the TV host game. According to Buddy, she's the hardest-working, most professional TV personality out there: "When I'm on camera with her, I feel like I've got to up my game. That's how good she is."

Now through July 16, 2022, fans can enter to win their own Klondike 100th birthday cake by posting a photo or video on Instagram of themselves completing a decades-themed "What Would You Do for a Klondike" challenge with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes and tagging @klondikebar in the caption. More information can be found here.

You can try out Buddy Valastro's baking at Carlo's Bakery, which also ships nationally.