Cake Boss Buddy Valastro On 100 Years Of Klondike, A&E, And The Family Business - Exclusive Interview

A couple of years ago you shared your inspiring recovery from that hand injury. How's the hand doing now?

I'm about 95% back with strength and dexterity. We did wind up doing another season of "Buddy vs. Duff" after that. I was able to do some of the most crazy cakes that we've ever done in our career. Thank God for medicine and Dr. Carlson at HSS [Hospital for Special Surgery] and Dina, my occupational therapist, who really helped me come back to where I am. I got one more surgery to correct my middle finger a little bit, but I'm going to do that in January.

It's great to hear it's going so well.

It was scary. It really was nuts.

You mentioned "Buddy vs. Duff." What was it like competing against Duff? Did it feel sweet when you won challenges?

I've got nothing but admiration and respect for Duff and all the decorators. He's got an amazing team that worked with him. TV always wants to see a big rivalry where it's like, "You guys don't like each other," but we get along. When I had my accident, Duff was one of the first people to reach out to me and check up on me. When he had his baby, I was one of the first ones to call and congratulate him. We've become friends over the years and we have mutual respect and admiration for each other and each other's work.

In the beginning, if you go back to Season 1, we didn't really know each other that well. I knew of him, and he knew of me, but we didn't really spend time together and we didn't know what we were all about, but after making four different seasons of "Buddy vs. Duff" with the Christmas specials and stuff, we have a lot of respect for one another. It's a lot of fun. We are more like a friend on the basketball court, poking fun at each other like, "Hey, I'm gonna get you today." With that kind of relationship, there's no animosity or jealousy or any of that.

You just announced that you have a big partnership with A&E coming up. Can you share anything about what you're cooking up related to that?

I'm so excited about it. We're going to be doing 60 hours of television over the next couple of years. We really can't say the details of what the shows are yet, it's very preliminary, but I couldn't be happier to be working with such a great network like A&E, and I can't wait to bring me, my family, and our concepts to the network.

You and your family might be starring in a Lifetime movie as part of the deal, right?

Yeah. That's a secret wish that I've always had. I always told my wife, "I want to be in a Lifetime movie." It's happening.