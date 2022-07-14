The Touching Way Chef José Andrés Celebrated His Birthday

José Andrés may have blown out the candles and turned a year older on July 13th, but in true Andrés style, the Spanish-American chef found a way to turn the spotlight on others. Per the Washingtonian, he established his nonprofit World Central Kitchen in 2010 and has been paying it forward ever since, rushing to the frontlines of world disasters to feed those in need with hot, nourishing meals. Time Magazine dubbed the celebrity chef "the face of global disaster relief" and his work is definitely giving credence to that title.

From feeding those in Puerto Rico made homeless and displaced by Hurricane Maria to cooking up meals for the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, to World Central Kitchen's meals for Ukraine, the activist has established himself as a true leader. His philanthropy has earned the admiration and respect of his peers, the Smithsonian gave Andrés a huge honor for his humanitarian work, and he has been at the center of plenty of media praise. However, on his birthday the chef took to social media to share his day with his own personal heroes and to remind his followers that the work of World Central Kitchen for the people of Ukraine is ongoing.