Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Padma Lakshmi's Birthday Tribute To José Andrés

Social media is often a place of intense discourse. Whether it's ranking the worst chain restaurant on Twitter or a pizza reheating hack that has TikTok divided, no matter the platform, you can always expect varying opinions. So, it's always surprising to see unanimous support for a person or idea. Specifically, when it comes to a celebrity, it speaks volumes about the way they live their life and craft their brand if they have such support.

This praise was displayed in the comment section of Padma Lakshmi's heartfelt birthday tribute to celebrity chef José Andrés. On July 13, 2022, José Andrés celebrated his 53rd birthday. For those unaware, José is a world-renowned chef born and raised in Barcelona, Spain. His nonprofit World Central Kitchen sets up field kitchens to feed people after natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, and tornadoes, per Time. His humanitarian work garnered him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2019. With such compassion for helping others, it's no surprise why Twitter was excited to respond to Padma's tweet.