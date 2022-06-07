The Returning Snack That Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Cheering

These Spicy Kosher Dill Pickles are selling at Trader Joe's now for just $2.99 for over one pound of these gherkins, and shoppers can't seem to get enough of this spicy, crunchy snack. TJ's fan account @traderjoeslist couldn't help but sing the praises of this snack's return on social media. "These savory spicy pickles are packed with the crunch you crave in a pickle. They pair perfectly with those sunny summer bbq days or when you want a salty, spicy, crunchy refreshing snack," they posted on Instagram, and many of their followers were quick to agree with this positive review.

"Omg these are the BEST. I literally look for them every time I shop, just hoping. I will be stopping in today to see if my store has them!" @alindgren65 raved, while @kingappolo celebrated "HOT PICKLE STANS PLEASE RISE!!! WE'VE WON."

This isn't the first time a popular pickle has turned heads at Trader Joe's. The brand's Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips received equally rave reviews online when they hit store shelves last summer. "So sweet, so spicy, so perfectly thin for the perfect bite," @wowens444 raved on Instagram, while another user called them "Literally the best pickles I've ever had." So it seems that no matter if you like your pickles sweet, spicy, salty, or somewhere in between, Trader Joe's has something that will satisfy your craving.