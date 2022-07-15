New Survey Reveals America's Favorite Brand Of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Search for a chocolate chip cookie recipe online and you're bound to get overwhelmed. Thousands of recipes on the internet all claim to be the best. And if you head to Amazon to buy pre-made chocolate chip cookies, you'll find a similarly overwhelming amount. So Mashed decided to find America's favorite brand of chocolate chip cookies, surveying 526 people in a recent poll. Surely, the inventor of the chocolate chip cookie never imagined that one day there would be so many different brands to choose from, but the truth is that not all cookies are created equal.

There was a fairly large gap between the lowest-ranked cookie brand, Entenmann's, which got 12.93% of the vote, and the winning brand, which scooped up nearly 31% of support. That's not to say Entenmann's is bad — the cookies have 3.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. But, while some of the positive reviews included "they are yummy" and "moist, chewy, and very good," negative comments include "while not totally disgusting it definitely wasn't close to what I was expecting" (via Amazon). But there are many more choices worth mentioning on our survey.