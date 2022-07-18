The 'Emo Wendy's' Memes That Have Twitter Cracking Up

When it comes to fast-food chain Twitter, Wendy's is usually churning up roasts and ready to poke a bit of fun at its rivals. For example, Wendy's once burned Jack in the Box and McDonald's in one tweet. But now, Wendy's has other accounts tweeting about the brand, and more specifically, its logo.

Alt Press tweeted a photo of Wendy's logo with the caption "what if we ... kissed outside the emo wendys?" The photo depicted the Wendy's logo featuring a girl with sweeping bangs covering her face, as opposed to her traditional pigtails (and yes, it does look emo). Fans were quick to join the bit and bring their love of emo music and punk bands to the comments section. One person wrote, "Let me get a Dave's double with a side of misery business," referencing a Paramore song. Another commenter said, "welcome to the baconator parade." Even the Wendy's U.K. Twitter account brought a reference, tweeting, "then we'll dance 2 fall out boy by the drinks machine." We'd totally listen to some My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy while eating a Wendy's burger, too.