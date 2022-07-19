Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About Its Almond Butter Snack

Are you tired of eating the same old foods over and over again? Let's be real, who isn't? Many who are big fans of peanut butter might be among those who find they're reaching for the same snack or sandwich daily. But, who can blame you? That creamy or crunchy concoction made from ground roasted peanuts can satisfy the sweet and salty taste buds and can be spread on many favorite foods. Statista reports that in 2020, "299.34 million Americans consumed peanut butter."

Typically used in PB&J sandwiches, this popular spread can also be added to other foods like cookies, rice cakes, chocolate, and candy bars. You can also make a peanut butter sandwich with some things that aren't jelly.

If you're tired of peanut butter, you can always try almond butter, which is made from ground almonds. Almond butter has numerous health benefits, is packed with protein, and contains many vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. It's often added to bread, cookies, smoothies, and salad dressings (per Spiceography). And now, almond butter found its way into the world of snacks, and you can find these new almond butter snacks in Aldi.