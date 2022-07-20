Why Instagram Has A Problem With Costco's Lemon Cheesecake Cups

Love a cold, refreshing glass of lemonade in the summer? There are a lot more ways to enjoy lemons besides in a drink. We've rounded up 45 of the best lemon recipes for citrus lovers, and you can also snag seasonal products at fast-food chains like Culver's, which is currently selling six types of lemon ice for the summer. If you're heading to Costco anytime soon, you can pick up a large bag of lemons to make desserts, or as Instagram user Costco Buys points out, pick up something already prepared. The account posted a video showing packs of lemon cheesecake dessert cups at one location, each including six individual glass cups of cheesecake.

Last year, Costco sold lemon cheesecake pots topped with cookie crumbs, but this product was only available in the Pacific Northwest. Although the recent post doesn't specify if the new lemon cheesecake cups are exclusive to any region of the United States, the comments section is full of people who have tried them (so we're hoping they're more widely available). But while the original poster enjoyed the dessert, many other commenters were not impressed with the item.