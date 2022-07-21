Why Organic Valley Is Facing A Major Lawsuit

Litigation is always a driving force in the food industry (via Kent State University), but never more so than in the last decade, according to law firm, Perkins Coie (via Food Beverage Insider). Just last week, a Skittles class action lawsuit was filed over Mars Inc.'s use of the coloring ingredient/agent, titanium dioxide, in making its rainbow-colored candies pop even though Mars acknowledged (five years ago, no less) that it understood this chemical posed potential health consequences to humans when ingested.

Not long before that, Costco was sued in a shareholder derivative lawsuit which claimed that the famous $4.99 price on Costco rotisserie chickens is made possible via the inhumane treatment of chickens. And then there's Organic Valley.

Over the last two years alone, the Wisconsin-based dairy company has been hit with (at least) three class action lawsuits. One was filed in 2020 that alleged misleading marketing tactics by the company that manufactures, distributes, labels, and sells vanilla protein shakes under the Organic Valley brand name (per Truth in Advertising). It's still pending, as is the one filed in 2021 alleging misleading marketing tactics in the marketing of Organic Valley vanilla-flavored half-and-half. Now, Organic Valley is facing another class action lawsuit, but it's got nothing to do with vanilla flavor and it stands to be significantly more major. Here's why.