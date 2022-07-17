How A Controversial Skittles Ingredient Ignited A Lawsuit

On Thursday, July 13, a law firm that is well-known for representing plaintiffs in class action lawsuits (per Bloomberg Law) filed in a federal court to certify a class of plaintiffs for the purpose of suing Mars, Inc., the candy company that manufactures Skittles. The filing was made in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of Jenile Thames.

Specifically, Thames has volunteered to take the lead plaintiff role in a class action lawsuit that accuses Mars of misleading the public regarding the safety of Skittles for human consumption. The concern stems from the company's use of a controversial coloring agent that helps make the rainbow of colors that Skittles are known for, per USA Today. If the Court certifies the class, then anyone who qualifies as a member based on the court's requirements can collect a portion of any judgment in the class's favor without having to participate in, or fund, the lawsuit, per ClassAction.

Of course, any judgment would be a long way off because the court may take many months to render a decision regarding class certification. Even then, it could take years before members of the class see the case resolved in their favor – if that's even how the case gets resolved. In the meantime, Mars will, presumably, continue to use the controversial ingredient that has Thames vexed enough to go to all this trouble.