The Price Of Eggs Has People Rethinking What To Have For Breakfast

After a summer of unrelenting heatwaves and mass inflation, Americans got a little relief in July. The average nationwide price of gas fell significantly for the first time in months, The New York Times reports. But the cost of just about everything else is still incredibly high. In fact, one study showed that food inflation is the worst it's been in more than 40 years. And rising food costs have forced many Americans to take on second jobs to pay for basic necessities, according to The Washington Post.

One of these necessities is eggs, whose prices are rising faster than it takes for you to heat up your skillet. Once a solid choice for affordable protein, eggs have become more and more costly in recent months.

Information recently gathered for Mashed about egg prices says folks trying to save money on groceries may want to start thinking about a different breakfast staple.