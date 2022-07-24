McDonald's Is Hoping Kid Cudi Fans Will Be Over The Moon About What's In Store
It is no question fast food places are coming out with innovative selling tactics left and right. Compelling new flavors and menu items are constantly being created for known items at popular chains, like Shake Shack's experimentation with plant-based desserts and Krispy Kreme's new Ice Cream Doughnut collection. But in the past few years, McDonald's has upped the game, not only introducing new items, but collaborating with celebs to help push new order combos and bites with their customers.
In 2020 the brand collaborated with Travis Scott to create a meal called the Cactus Jack, which is based on his signature order and includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, plus fries with a barbecue dipping sauce, topped off with a Sprite. In 2021, it teamed up with BTS for a similar collab, releasing their choice meal, a ten-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke, with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. And now the chain is hoping its non-food-based collab with Kid Cudi will be its most popular yet.
McDonald's is offering Kid Cudi merch
To help customers ring in the summer, McDonald's introduced Camp McDonald's, an in-app promo featuring "a full lineup of deals, new menu hacks, merch drops and performances all thru July." The efforts involved menu items surrounding fun themes like "Bring On Hot Grimace Summer," and "The Grass is Greener in the App," with exclusive virtual performances by known artists like blackbear, Omar Apollo, and BIBI. But its final week promises to be its most exciting.
In collaboration with Kid Cudi, who is also the week's featured performer, rather than releasing his favorite meal combo, McDonald's is releasing Camp McDonald's merch that they created with Cudi himself. As People mentions, "Kid Cudi's gear drops on Thursday" exclusively to those who make a purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald's app.
As they note, "The line includes a Space Grimace Tee, Landing Footage Hoodie, Squad Tee, Launch Day Hat, Cadet Crewneck, Lift-off Hoodie, and more," which is likely a nod to Cudi's compilation album The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, which Billboard noted was recently announced by the singer.