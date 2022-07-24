McDonald's Is Hoping Kid Cudi Fans Will Be Over The Moon About What's In Store

It is no question fast food places are coming out with innovative selling tactics left and right. Compelling new flavors and menu items are constantly being created for known items at popular chains, like Shake Shack's experimentation with plant-based desserts and Krispy Kreme's new Ice Cream Doughnut collection. But in the past few years, McDonald's has upped the game, not only introducing new items, but collaborating with celebs to help push new order combos and bites with their customers.

In 2020 the brand collaborated with Travis Scott to create a meal called the Cactus Jack, which is based on his signature order and includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, plus fries with a barbecue dipping sauce, topped off with a Sprite. In 2021, it teamed up with BTS for a similar collab, releasing their choice meal, a ten-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke, with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. And now the chain is hoping its non-food-based collab with Kid Cudi will be its most popular yet.