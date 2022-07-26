Why Instagram Is Accusing Gordon Ramsay Of Photoshopping Food
When you're on social media, it can be hard to know if what you're looking at is a raw, unadulterated image, or something that's been filtered. This can even be the case with food photos. When you find out that motor oil is sometimes used in food photography, and that there's a sneaky reason Food Network food always looks so good, it can start making you wonder as you scroll through your Instagram feed — is that celebrity restaurateur's food pic even legit?
At least, that's what some commenters seemed to be wondering when Gordon Ramsey recently shared a video of the presentation of a confit turbo dish at his Michelin-starred restaurant Pétrus in London. Pétrus is a fine-dining restaurant, and as one might expect, the presentation of the food is very high-end. But does it look almost too good to be true? "It looks photoshopped," one commenter shared on Ramsay's video. Their comment received 137 likes, and they weren't the only one to cast aspersions on the video clip the star chef shared.
Some thought the dish was too fussy
Though Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Pétrus is clearly a favorite of critics (it's been awarded a Michelin star, and holds five AA rosettes), there were several Instagram commenters who seemed unimpressed (via Evening Standard). "Looks like a joke to me," one person said; "sorry I am used to real, like real real, food." "Where is the rest of it?" asked another. "Yeah it looks awesome but come on, what is that, three bites?" Incidentally, this isn't the first time social media users have roasted Gordon Ramsay's portion sizes. Another person said, "I hope you don't charge much for that." They would probably be dismayed to hear that the dish in question, described in Ramsay's caption as "confit turbo, smoked linzer potato, razor clams," costs an additional £15 on top of the £100 three-course meal price (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants).
Not everyone seemed to think the video was photoshopped or that the meal looked anything but delicious. "That looks absolutely incredible," said one commenter. "I'd ask you to put this in your next cookbook, but I know I can't replicate that!" Ramsay's post got more than 159k likes, so it seems safe to say that most people liked the video. As for those who suspect the star of photoshopping, we have a feeling nothing short of seeing the dish in person would convince them otherwise.