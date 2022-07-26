Why Instagram Is Accusing Gordon Ramsay Of Photoshopping Food

Though Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Pétrus is clearly a favorite of critics (it's been awarded a Michelin star, and holds five AA rosettes), there were several Instagram commenters who seemed unimpressed (via Evening Standard). "Looks like a joke to me," one person said; "sorry I am used to real, like real real, food." "Where is the rest of it?" asked another. "Yeah it looks awesome but come on, what is that, three bites?" Incidentally, this isn't the first time social media users have roasted Gordon Ramsay's portion sizes. Another person said, "I hope you don't charge much for that." They would probably be dismayed to hear that the dish in question, described in Ramsay's caption as "confit turbo, smoked linzer potato, razor clams," costs an additional £15 on top of the £100 three-course meal price (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants).

Not everyone seemed to think the video was photoshopped or that the meal looked anything but delicious. "That looks absolutely incredible," said one commenter. "I'd ask you to put this in your next cookbook, but I know I can't replicate that!" Ramsay's post got more than 159k likes, so it seems safe to say that most people liked the video. As for those who suspect the star of photoshopping, we have a feeling nothing short of seeing the dish in person would convince them otherwise.