Twitter Is Once Again Roasting Gordon Ramsay's Portion Sizes

Twitter has called Gordon Ramsay out, but it was not the first time the chef was teased on social media over the small portions served in his restaurants. According to Mirror, the celebrity chef was roasted just last year for featuring a photo of a lamb dish that was served in his Michelin-starred spot, Petrus, in London's posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. In the picture, a few neatly sliced pieces of meat were accompanied by an artfully arranged vegetable side. The item was featured on the restaurant's £125 ($148)-per-head dinner menu, and while some of Ramsay's followers admired its elegant presentation, many were quick to poke fun at its portion size with comments like, "What is this!? A dinner plate for Ants," and "Where is the rest of it?"

On the other hand, those who have had the fortune of dining at Petrus seem to have come away from the experience more than satisfied. Even though it's no longer on the menu, the lamb dish was served at the restaurant from at least 2015 to at least 2021 (according to the date of the oldest Tripadvisor review of Petrus that included mention of the lamb, and the date of Ramsay's Instagram post). That review, along with the only other Tripadvisor review of the restaurant that specifically mentions and includes a photo of the lamb, was glowing. So, if the two diners are a representative sample of opinions on the restaurant's food, Ramsay has little to worry about.