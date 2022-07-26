Andrew Zimmern's Reaction To The Choco Taco News Is So Relatable

Do you ever think about the snacks of your childhood? The snacks that stopped being made and disappeared from store shelves, never to be seen again. There was a day in your life when it was the very last time you had that special treat, and you didn't even know it. Well, it might have just happened to you again. The internet is in mourning over this Choco Taco news, and for novelty ice cream lovers, it's not pretty: the frozen treats have been discontinued (via CNN).

Lots of people on Twitter were upset to hear that this beloved dessert would no longer be a staple of ice cream trucks and convenience store freezer chests, including everyone from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy to the social media manager at Four Loko. But one person we weren't expecting to join the fray is "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern has traveled the world; surely he doesn't care about frozen novelties? It turns out that assumption couldn't be further from the truth.