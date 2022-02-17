Taco Bell Just Brought Back The Klondike Choco Taco. Here's Where To Get One

The Klondike Choco Taco won't be gracing Taco Bell menus nationwide just yet, according to the chain's announcement. The item will only be available at 20 participating locations throughout Southern California and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where it will be sold for $2.99. When the fast food giant shared the news of the Choco Taco's return on Twitter, many fans responded with enthusiasm and nostalgia, especially those who remembered enjoying the dessert the first time it hit menus nationwide. "Getting a choco taco with my Taco Bell meal as a child was one of my favorite things," reflected one follower, while another replied, "This is prob the best idea ever."

However, some fans had one major complaint about the Choco Tacos' return: They want them to be released in more states than just Wisconsin and California. "Bring this to FLORIDA RIGHT NOW," wrote @melyssa__dawson, while another Twitter user replied, "I double dog dare you to bring it to NY." While that hasn't happened just yet, Thrillist reported that a Taco Bell spokesperson they talked to "hinted that it's possible" the Choco Taco will be added to menus nationwide.