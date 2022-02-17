Taco Bell Just Brought Back The Klondike Choco Taco. Here's Where To Get One
Taco Bell just announced that it's bringing back a menu item that longtime fans are sure to remember. For the first time in seven years, the popular fast food chain will be partnering with Klondike to kick off the return of the sweet and crunchy Klondike Choco Taco. This dessert taco was once a mainstay on Taco Bell menus, and now, the chain plans to bring it back for a limited time to "test the iconic Choco Taco with today's consumer," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, explained in a press release.
The sweet treat, which is made with creamy fudge-swirled ice cream that is stuffed inside a chocolate-coated waffle cone taco shell and sprinkled with peanuts, will only be available at select locations. The test promotion launched on Thursday, February 17, in time with Klondike's 100th anniversary, as well as the 60th anniversary of the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco will only be available at Taco Bell locations in two states
The Klondike Choco Taco won't be gracing Taco Bell menus nationwide just yet, according to the chain's announcement. The item will only be available at 20 participating locations throughout Southern California and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where it will be sold for $2.99. When the fast food giant shared the news of the Choco Taco's return on Twitter, many fans responded with enthusiasm and nostalgia, especially those who remembered enjoying the dessert the first time it hit menus nationwide. "Getting a choco taco with my Taco Bell meal as a child was one of my favorite things," reflected one follower, while another replied, "This is prob the best idea ever."
However, some fans had one major complaint about the Choco Tacos' return: They want them to be released in more states than just Wisconsin and California. "Bring this to FLORIDA RIGHT NOW," wrote @melyssa__dawson, while another Twitter user replied, "I double dog dare you to bring it to NY." While that hasn't happened just yet, Thrillist reported that a Taco Bell spokesperson they talked to "hinted that it's possible" the Choco Taco will be added to menus nationwide.