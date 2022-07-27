Chipotle Just Dropped A Guac Deal You Won't Want To Miss

When one of America's most popular restaurant chains promotes a deal to save us a few dollars, especially in our current financial climate, we listen.

Chipotle has been delivering that full-body experience the Reddit community often talks of with its worst, and sometimes best, food items ranging from chicken burritos to its well-loved guacamole since 1993 (per CNBC). What sets Chipotle apart from other leading restaurant brands is its dedication to moving forward with digital marketing and sales to better understand customer needs (via NCR). In an interview with Forbes, Chief Technology Officer for the Mexican chain, Curt Garner, explains how Chipotle has a leg up over businesses operating within a franchised system. Since Chipotle is 100% owned by the company, digital efforts are easily streamlined.

Speaking of digital efforts, Chipotle has moved even further with the times by becoming the largest food chain to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment through the Flexa platform (per Restaurant Business).

If you need a clue as to which direction the popular biz is going for its next deal, refamiliarize yourself with the company's National Burrito Day giveaway from last year. The food chain rewarded Chipotle app customers with $100,000 in free Bitcoin and food. A recent guac deal offers a new spin on Chipotle's newest form of acceptable payment.