Chipotle's New Test Robot May Soon Be Making Your Tortilla Chips

Most conversations about robots in the fast food industry focus on the fear that workers will become obsolete due to automation. What if McDonald's could remove human error entirely to ensure the Big Mac is always exactly the same?

Perhaps Chipotle sensed the angst. When the company reached out to Miso Robotics, the expressed purpose was to ease one job workers reportedly don't like doing: making tortilla chips. "We asked our team members if we could find a better mousetrap for anything in the restaurant, and what that would be, and up at the top of the list was a better way to make chips," Curt Garner, the chief technology officer of Chipotle, told CNBC. Specifically, the issue was how to keep chip stocks filled while a Chipotle location is in the thick of a rush.

So, Chipotle has partnered with Miso Robotics to test run Chippy in Chipotle's Cultivate Center in Irvine, California. This isn't the first test for Miso Robotics though. In 2020, when lockdowns were spreading through the country, they teamed with CaliBurger to design a machine to flip burgers so that workers wouldn't have to touch it. Similarly, in February 2022, White Castle decided it was so pleased with how their flipping robots worked that they decided to install them in 100 restaurants.