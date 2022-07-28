Here's How Expensive Coffee Has Become With Inflation

To the delight of absolutely no one, the topic of inflation has been monopolizing the global conversation this year. It seems no industry is safe from rising prices, from gas companies to beauty brands to agricultural producers to fast food franchises like McDonald's, who hopes you won't notice this menu item price increase. It's not just consumers who are feeling the hit, either. Major corporations like Walmart are also struggling with inflation, and are lowering their prices to lure customers back to their aisles and clear their shelves of excess inventory.

Evidently, nothing is sacred when a host of issues — like supply chain congestion, too much demand, and withheld farming resources caused by the war in Ukraine (per NatGeo) — muddy up the gears of the economy all at once. In case you've been too sleepy in the mornings to notice a difference in the price of your daily cup of joe, we're sad to report that coffee is yet another victim of inflation.