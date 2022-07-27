Why Walmart Is Struggling With Inflation Prices

Whoever coined the phrase "What goes up must come down" in the 1800s was likely making an observation about gravity. After all, per Global Financial Data, inflation didn't even exist at that time. Indeed, from the early 1800s until 1914, prices fluctuated from year to year — even from decade to decade — but ultimately stayed more or less stable. Myriad factors have contributed, and continue to contribute, to inflationary trends, but the American Enterprise Institute maintains that inflation ultimately comes down to two words: supply and demand. When things we want to buy are in ample supply, sellers lower prices to increase demand; when supplies dwindle, as they did in 1914 when World War I started, sellers raise prices as a way of managing demand down. Ultimately, however, what goes up does, in fact, come down — even prices.

Unfortunately, and notwithstanding how much we loathe paying 12% more for groceries today than we did one year ago, the end result of inflation is often, if not inevitably, some level of economic recession (i.e. the opposite of business booming) per Forbes Advisor. A recession is the consequence of a "perfect storm" of decreased manufacture and supply, decreased employment, and decreased sales, all hitting at precisely the same time. In this scenario, prices go down, but it's not really a win. Complicated, yes, but as illustrated by Walmart's current struggles with inflation prices, also sadly simple.