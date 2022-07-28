Eva Longoria Shares Advice On How To Make Cooking Fun For Kids - Exclusive

Eva Longoria is not only a successful actress, she's a busy entrepreneur. Between producing shows and running her tequila company, it's also important for her to spend quality time with family. While promoting the 2022 Pillsbury Bake-Off, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that nothing brings everyone together like when she's cooking a delicious meal. "Everything in my family centers around the kitchen, every conversation, every bit of laughter in the house," Longoria said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

The "Desperate Housewives" alum revealed that she particularly likes making meals with her 4-year-old son, Santi. "I started Santi cooking and getting his hands into things very early," she shared. "I got him one of those stools. It's like a toddler ladder. You push it up against the counter, so they can get up and be right beside you."

Longoria said that when he was just 18 months old, she also got him some plastic fruit, so he could pretend to chop it up alongside her. "He loves cutting things, and there's these little kid knives that he would start using," she explained. "Cracking eggs was one of the things I did early with him and I didn't care if he broke a dozen eggs."