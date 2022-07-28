Are McDonald's Prices About To Get Even Higher?

While McDonald's is probably not price gouging, it does seem likely that prices may increase further this year, at least on some menu items. The fast food chain says they're projecting "12% to 14% inflation for food and packaging [they use] in the U.S. and even higher levels in Europe," (per CNBC). This could mean higher prices for a Big Mac Meal down the line.

Interestingly, McDonald's did not raise its prices across the board — the value menu remains the same value and they've even been able to maintain some items at their long-time $1 price (via McDonald's). This trend is likely to continue, as the items that have seen the most inflation form the backbone of Mickey D's main menu. While potatoes have remained fairly stable, meat, poultry, fish, and eggs have seen the highest rates of inflation of any food items. That would be Big Macs, McNuggets, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and yes, Egg McMuffins too. Unfortunately, eggs are one food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs is just a few cents shy of its all-time high, which took place during the 2008 recession and capped out at $2.97.

The chain has made a statement about its intent to employ "frequent but smaller" price increases to offset inflation (via Market Watch). Prices may continue to rise, but they won't be as jarring (hopefully) as the 8% hike we saw this past spring.