Wingstop Fans Need To Know About Its National Chicken Wing Day Freebie

Proclaimed by Mayor Stan Makowski, the origins of National Chicken Wing Day can be traced back to Buffalo, New York. According to the National Chicken Wing Day website, the story of the first chicken wing began in Anchor Bar, which was owned by Frank and Teressa Bellisimo. When their son asked for snacks for him and his friends late at night, Teressa tossed some wings in the deep fryer, buttered them, and added hot sauce. Over the years, several Buffalo restaurants started serving their own renditions of the wings and today, an estimated 1.4 billion wings are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday alone — or at least this past Super Bowl (via Quartz).

Wings are now served in a multitude of flavors, though buffalo remains a classic. Wingsquad gathered its data to determine the most popular sauces on each coast. In the East Coast, the favorites are listed in order as buffalo, honey garlic, Cajun, sweet chili, and BBQ. The West Coast prefers buffalo, Cajun, honey garlic, BBQ, and sweet chili. No matter what you like, one restaurant will be serving up a sweet and saucy deal on National Chicken Wing Day.