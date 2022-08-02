Why The FDA Just Stepped Into The Viral Pink Sauce Drama

Many cooks have a special sauce that has everyone around the table encouraging them to bottle it and make millions. Unfortunately, that endeavor is not as easy as "Shark Tank" may lead people to believe. Though Chef Pii's viral Pink Sauce had many people dropping $20 to get that first taste, the FDA has some concerns. The organization didn't give Vice any details about its investigation of the condiment, but it offered the following statement: "Food producers are required to follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices. The FDA evaluates these practices to ensure that companies are in compliance, but ultimately it is a company's responsibility to produce a safe food product."

Chef Pii's reaction to the FDA investigation was quick. Though she said she is "not in trouble" and would be "abiding with the FDA," her previous comments on social media did not help build viewers' confidence in her business. After Chef Pii finally responded to the TikTok controversy, many users remained unconvinced that the improperly labeled package contains a sauce that's safe to eat. Speaking with The Washington Post, the Miami chef maintained that her sauce is made "in a commercial facility that is certified by the Food and Drug Administration," and she's cooperating with a laboratory to address customers' concerns about labeling and ingredients. She won't, however, reveal exactly how the sauce is made. While a great mystery might make a fun read, no one wants to play Russian roulette with their food consumption. Will the FDA's investigation bring clarity to the Pink Sauce debate?