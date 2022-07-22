The Viral 'Pink Sauce Chef' Finally Responded To The TikTok Controversy

While some viewers expressed appreciation for @Chef.Pii's transparency, for others, the response wasn't sufficient. In the comments section under her video update, many users called the business owner irresponsible for downplaying the pink sauce's issues as simple human "mistakes," especially since those mistakes could have made it harder to avoid food poisoning. "Girl, a gift and a thank you note not gon' save somebody when they fighting for their life on the toilet" asserted one user. "Food is not something that can be trial/error," rebuked another. What's worse, some commenters claimed that there were still inaccuracies on the updated nutrition label regarding the fiber content, so it seems things might not exactly be fixed yet.

Still, amid the pile-on, some viewed the TikToker's struggles sympathetically and expressed their desire to support the business if the issues were properly addressed. One user who claimed to be a former USDA chemist even offered to provide assistance for the creator to do things the right way. However, many followers would rather wait for her to provide proof of certification before taking any risks. As for those who already purchased pink sauce, one user offered some encouragement that the drama may end up working out in their favor. "Have you or a loved one been affected by the 'Pink Sauce?'" they joked. "If so then you may be liable for compensation."