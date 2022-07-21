Read This Before Trying TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce
Everyone has that friend who needs particular condiments to fully enjoy a meal. You may even be that friend who requires an extra cup of mayonnaise for your last few fries. It makes sense for condiments to stand out as the stars of the show, with their main purpose being to add flavor to your food.
With Americans eating $2 billion worth of mayonnaise every year, per Quartz, it's no surprise to see a new sauce going viral on TikTok. Last month, TikTok user @chefpii began posting herself eating chicken wings and tacos with a Pepto-Bismol-like neon Pink Sauce she created in her kitchen. The platform went wild with TikTokers around the country paying a steep $20 per bottle to try it themselves. The hashtag #pinksauce has over 71 million views.
By now, you're probably wondering what's in this viral sauce that makes it so pink. The culprit is pitaya or dragon fruit, some varieties of which (namely, red dragon fruit) have an astonishingly bright pink flesh (via Specialty Produce). Apart from the fruit, the Pink Sauce's key players include sunflower seed oil, raw honey, vinegar, garlic, and chili, according to the website. One TikToker described the flavor as "sweet, savory, [and] seasoned really well."
Speaking of ingredients, however, @chefpii's new sauce brand has recently garnered some rather unsavory attention due to questionable attributes and faulty calculations on the product's nutrition label.
Problems with the Pink Sauce
This week, the internet almost blew a fuse when one TikTok user posted a video calling out Chef Pii for the dangers of selling an item that doesn't fall under Cottage Food regulations. If you're unfamiliar, Cottage Food laws are different in every state but allow residents to sell certain shelf-stable foods from their homes for a profit (via HG).
According to the post, Chef Pii not only has errors all over her nutritional label, such as claiming the bottle has 444 14.4-gram servings per container, but she also lists milk as an ingredient, which is not self-stable on its own. One user commented on the post claiming there weren't even expiration dates on the bottles. Since then, Chef Pii has responded to the claims calling out her operation, stating her mistakes only make her human and that the sauce is "currently in lab testing." Many TikTokers responded with little support, such as one who pointed out that she was "apologizing for a mistake after [she] sold so many."
Preservatives are a key component in allowing condiments like Hidden Valley Ranch to sit unrefrigerated before it's opened. Yet the Pink Sauce was not made in a designated facility monitoring those manufacturing elements, as was detailed by another TikTok user this week. With plenty of consumers still purchasing the product, as well as its safety regulations still on the fence, it remains to be seen what will become of this new viral sauce.