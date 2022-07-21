Read This Before Trying TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce

Everyone has that friend who needs particular condiments to fully enjoy a meal. You may even be that friend who requires an extra cup of mayonnaise for your last few fries. It makes sense for condiments to stand out as the stars of the show, with their main purpose being to add flavor to your food.

With Americans eating $2 billion worth of mayonnaise every year, per Quartz, it's no surprise to see a new sauce going viral on TikTok. Last month, TikTok user @chefpii began posting herself eating chicken wings and tacos with a Pepto-Bismol-like neon Pink Sauce she created in her kitchen. The platform went wild with TikTokers around the country paying a steep $20 per bottle to try it themselves. The hashtag #pinksauce has over 71 million views.

By now, you're probably wondering what's in this viral sauce that makes it so pink. The culprit is pitaya or dragon fruit, some varieties of which (namely, red dragon fruit) have an astonishingly bright pink flesh (via Specialty Produce). Apart from the fruit, the Pink Sauce's key players include sunflower seed oil, raw honey, vinegar, garlic, and chili, according to the website. One TikToker described the flavor as "sweet, savory, [and] seasoned really well."

Speaking of ingredients, however, @chefpii's new sauce brand has recently garnered some rather unsavory attention due to questionable attributes and faulty calculations on the product's nutrition label.