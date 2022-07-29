Inflation Might Finally Be Over For These Specific Foods

It was a report that may have flown under the radar when it first came out earlier this month, likely because we'd been seeing news that food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years. Another study, this time by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, indicated it was seeing a drop in its Food Price Index for the third consecutive month. Granted, the downward movement was incremental – while the index was down 2.3% from the previous month, it was still 23.1% higher than a year ago. Even then, it was a price drop that was observed in several categories: vegetable oils, cereals, and sugar, even as the index saw a jump in prices of 1.7% for meat and 4.1% for dairy.

But the price drop appears to be more than just a passing thing, because the cost of certain goods has noticeably decreased, per CNBC. Wholesale coffee prices in Vietnam have dropped almost 5% this month alone; sunflower oil prices are down 7%, palm oil prices are down 12% in India and almost 25% in Bangladesh. Trading Economics also notes that on the whole, wheat prices are down more than 6%, oat prices are down nearly 12%, and sugar prices are down 6%.