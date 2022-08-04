Twitter Is Loving This Sneak Peek Of Gordon Ramsay On Selena Gomez's Show

If you spent a lot of time glued to your television watching HBO Max during the initial rise of the pandemic, you probably came across the new-form cooking show titled "Selena + Chef." With a refreshingly funny approach to the classic culinary TV series, singer and actor Selena Gomez takes viewers on a wild ride as she cooks (or attempts to cook) in her home kitchen while following recipes directed by famous chefs via video chat, per AP News.

Although most viewers believe Gomez lacks skill when it comes to cooking, there are many aspects of the show that fans do recognize and appreciate as it approaches its fourth season — such as the laughs. "Selena + Chef" viewers, especially those in the 20-something range, appreciate the relatability Gomez exudes in cultivating her culinary prowess, Esquire reports. Not only is Gomez giving confidence to new at-home chefs through her gaffes, but viewers also enjoy the laid-back, conversational environment and endearing presence of her grandparents in the episodes.

Apart from the lighthearted components of the series, Gomez has donated $400,000 in profits to various charitable organizations around the globe, according to a WarnerMedia press release. Now, "Selena + Chef" is giving food fans another reason to tune in with news about the upcoming season.