We Finally Know The Release Date For Selena + Chef Season 4

Almost two years ago to the day, the first episode of "Selena + Chef" aired (via Premiere Date). To some, this HBO Max series might seem like just another celebrity cooking show, like "Cooking with Paris," or "Dinner at Tiffani's." But for many, the series strikes the perfect balance between funny, relatable, and highly instructional. Every episode features a new celebrity chef who telecoms in to teach Gomez how to whip up a "MasterChef" worthy dish (via Variety). As Gomez attempts to recreate complex recipes, viewers get to pick up cooking tips and tricks and get a glimpse into Gomez's life behind the scenes.

If you are a fan of "Selena + Chef," there's good news to share! The cooking series featuring the "Only Murders in the Building" star has been renewed for a 4th season. According to Deadline, the fourth installment will be very similar to the third, with a slight mix-up. In the spirit of summer, Gomez will be filming this all-new season from a beach house in Malibu. Based on the trailer released by HBO Max, it seems as though Selena's grandparents and close friends will be making their way to the beach house, too. Along with the "Selena + Chef" info we know so far, more details have been revealed regarding the new season, including the celebrity chefs who will be featured and the series release date.