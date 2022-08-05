The New Aldi Frozen Breakfast That's Taking Instagram By Storm

While the words 'frozen' and 'breakfast' really don't sound appealing together, saving time and money are often put into consideration when choosing breakfast options. A pre-prepared egg and bacon sandwich that you can just pop in the microwave or air-fryer might appeal over that soggy bowl of cold cereal or finding the time to stop at your favorite café.

There are plenty of frozen breakfast sandwiches on the market including, amongst others, Johnsonville's Spicy Sausage Bagels and Jimmy Dean's Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches. While these appeal to all the carnivores out there, vegetarians and vegans might be wont to say 'what about me?' There are certainly options at places like Starbucks or Dunkin' that stock sandwiches made with Impossible Burger Patties or Beyond Meat selections.

But what about the convenience of having the sandwich in your freezer? Vegetarian companies like Morning Star Farms already have breakfast sandwich offerings but with the growth of plant-based products on the rise, it makes sense that companies like Jimmy Dean's and Aldi are expanding to accommodate that market.