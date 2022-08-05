Here's How Expensive Chicken Has Gotten With Inflation

With the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic slowing in 2022, people in the United States are attempting to return to the lives they once knew. And part of that includes having reliable food products in their pantries and refrigerators without too much additional worry.

That being said, with food prices continuing to rise, your beloved cup of coffee isn't even safe from the world's increasing inflation rate, which is the highest it's been in the United States in nearly 40 years (per Time). Having a plate of trusty eggs in the morning should be something we all look forward to now that they're back on grocery store shelves — but once we take note of the uptake in egg prices, we may reconsider. Not only have egg prices risen due to the infectious Avian flu that has killed nearly 24 million domestic birds since February, but the cost continues to increase due to extreme feed prices affecting farmers all over the country (per Drovers).

Unfortunately, eggs aren't the only food affected by these cost factors. Chicken prices are also reaching an all-time high.