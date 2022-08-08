The Junior's Cake Flavor That Has Costco Fans Running To The Store

From a fruity candy that shoppers swear are better than Starburst to raspberry crumble cookies with a cult following, Costco has plenty of desserts for its customers to treat themselves to. However, those who love cake may find that they always reach for one brand's treats in particular when shopping at the warehouse grocery store — and that's Junior's.

Aside from the beloved cheesecake that cemented it as a must-try dessert brand, per its website, the New York City born-and-bred cake business has become known for stocking grocery retailers like Costco with a variety of cake flavors. In the past, Junior's had red velvet fans jumping for joy with its decadent cream cheese-coated red velvet cake that weighed 3 pounds, and it also brought rainbow lovers the dessert of their dreams with a colorful sprinkle-dusted Celebration Cake (via Instagram). But now, Junior's is finally treating butter-enthused Costco customers with a slice of the something sweet: According to a video posted by Instagrammer @costcobuys, Junior's gooey butter cake is officially in stock at the grocery chain, and shoppers are eager to hit the store to try it.