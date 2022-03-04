Costco Shoppers Agree This Candy Is Better Than Starburst

If you are a fan of sweet, chewy candy, but you've mostly kept your snacking limited to classic sweets like gummy worms or Starbursts, some shoppers think you might want to expand your horizons a little bit further. One Reddit user with a sweet tooth recently took to the social media site to recommend a different kind of chewy, fruity candy, posting a picture of a bag of colorful Hi-Chews with the caption, "Superior to Starburst."

Many of their fellow Reddit users were quick to agree that the soft, yet chewy, Japanese candies certainly give Starburst a run for their money — and that is not necessarily an easy thing to do. Starbursts are among the most popular candies in the United States, consistently ranking within people's top five favorite Halloween sweets throughout the country, per CandyStore.com. "100%. These are my favorite candy ever," u/Whoisyourfactor agreed with the original poster, while another claimed it's "impossible to eat just one" of these sweet candies. "I can't even have them in the house b/c they're highly addictive for me. I will eat one after another," chimed in u/librarykerri.