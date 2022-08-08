Instagram Is Raving Over Aldi's Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
When it's hot outside and all you want is something cold and sweet, there are plenty of ways to get your frozen treat fix. Maybe you pick a cup of frozen yogurt covered in all the toppings your heart desires. Maybe you opt for a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor in a crunchy waffle cone. Or maybe you go with something a little more nostalgic: an ice cream sandwich. While that likely conjures up the image of the classic bar sandwiches featuring vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafer cookies, these days, you can find a ton of variations on the ice cream sandwich.
There are some made with chocolate chip cookies or even donuts, for example, or some made with unique ice cream flavors like mint chocolate chip or black cherry. Aldi also offers a fun spin on the OG: sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches. Instagram fan account @adventuresinaldi recently shared a photo of the new Aldi find and shoppers are freaking out about it. Here's what you need to know.
People are loving the fun, colorful vibes
When Instagrammer @adventuresinaldi posted about the Fat Boy sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches at Aldi — which they had originally spotted on TikTok — people immediately chimed in with their reviews. "They're so good I wish I got a second box," one person commented, while another added, "They taste more like birthday cake in my opinion which isn't a bad thing!! 20/10." The original poster noted that the treats are super sweet. According to the Fat Boy website, each sandwich clocks in at 210 calories and contains 25 grams of sugar. They're made with sprinkle-studded sugar cookie ice cream sandwiched between two graham cracker wafer cookies.
The blogger behind On Second Scoop is also a big fan. "There's plenty of sweetness without going overboard," they said. "That little bit of sprinkly crunch just helps transport you a little further away from ice cream sandwich and a little bit closer to sugar cookie."