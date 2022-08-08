Instagram Is Raving Over Aldi's Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

When it's hot outside and all you want is something cold and sweet, there are plenty of ways to get your frozen treat fix. Maybe you pick a cup of frozen yogurt covered in all the toppings your heart desires. Maybe you opt for a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor in a crunchy waffle cone. Or maybe you go with something a little more nostalgic: an ice cream sandwich. While that likely conjures up the image of the classic bar sandwiches featuring vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafer cookies, these days, you can find a ton of variations on the ice cream sandwich.

There are some made with chocolate chip cookies or even donuts, for example, or some made with unique ice cream flavors like mint chocolate chip or black cherry. Aldi also offers a fun spin on the OG: sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches. Instagram fan account @adventuresinaldi recently shared a photo of the new Aldi find and shoppers are freaking out about it. Here's what you need to know.