Costco's Hilarious New Dog Toys Are Bigger Than Ever

Whether it's the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, stellar return policy, or cost-effectiveness of buying food at wholesale prices, people can think of many reasons to justify the monetary commitment of a Costco membership. Rising inflation in the U.S. doesn't seem to be hurting the major wholesaler, either, with sales for the first half of this year reaching double digits month after month (per Supermarket News).

The large-scale corporation has been able to maintain its popularity through tough monetary times in America proving one thing: Costco fans are committed and they're not only buying cheap rotisserie chickens.

With all the products available to buy at Costco, the company has also been able to allot special attention to customers' canine compadres. Not only has the buzzworthy retailer released special holiday gift baskets for dogs, but in 2020 partnered with Dog Toy Designer BARK to create a special line of dog toys that look exactly like the food court pizza slice and hot dog we all know and love (via People).

This year is no different when it comes to Costco offering toys for your loyal companions. In July of this year, the company released a dog sofa that social media users went wild for after being posted by user @costcohotfinds on Instagram. A few days ago, the same user shared another pup-friendly item and its size is surprising Costco fans all over the internet.