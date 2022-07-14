The Adorable Dog Sofa That Has Costco Members Freaking Out

Many factors contribute to Costco's annual sales of more than $64 billion. For one, the warehouse-style supermarket's free samples are so coveted that the chain made national headlines when it announced that it would start offering them again after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For another, the company's dedication to keeping its items at an affordable price became legend after one of the founders, Jim Sinegal, informed his fellow co-founder that if he raised the price of the Costco food court hot dogs, he would "kill" him, as reported by Mental Floss.

Perhaps another reason why the chain keeps so many people willing to pay its membership fees, year after year, is its one-stop-shop variety of products. Costco not only offers its shoppers a wide range of home goods and groceries meant to make meal time a breeze, but it also sells merchandise for the fuzzier members of their families. Recently, a find in Costco's collection of pet furniture has left Instagram swooning.