Dunkin' Employees Are Spilling Secrets To Reddit About Pumpkin Spice

A Dunkin' employee shared an image of the chain's pumpkin spice swirl and asked fellow Redditors whether any other stores had started selling the seasonal flavor. From the responses, it seemed that most Dunkin' stores already have the pumpkin spice swirl in stock but whether or not they can start selling them to customers is a matter of dispute.

One Redditor said that they could sell the spiced swirl but only under certain conditions, "But our rule of thumb is; if a customer asks, they can have it. But we aren't going to promote it until the day the new window starts." Others said that they weren't allowed to sell the pumpkin spice swirl until August 17 — the presumed day of Dunkin's fall menu launch. Another Reddit thread claimed that it wasn't just the pumpkin spice swirl: Many Dunkin' stores supposedly have pumpkin muffins in stock and will sell them if a customer asks.

While employees spill the details on all the fall goodies that they already have in stock, Dunkin's fans are debating whether it may be too early for the pumpkin spice season. "It really does feel too early for this. Obviously pumpkin is a fall/Autumn flavor so it feels like Dunkin is rushing the seasons lol," wrote one Redditor who pointed out that fall doesn't officially start till at least late September. It seems some Redditors agree that there may indeed be such a thing as too early.