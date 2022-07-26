Dunkin's Fall Menu Has Reportedly Been Leaked On Reddit

Dunkin's fall menu supposedly launches on August 17 and will see the return of several favorites. According to @markie_devo's Instagram post, the menu not only indicates that the signature PSL will be back, but that it may be joined by the pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin donuts (and muffins and munchkins), as well as the maple sugar snackin' bacon and sammy. That's not all: The leaked menu also reveals that Dunkin' may be launching a brand new blood orange refresher and a nutty pumpkin latte with a shot of hazelnut this fall.

As thrilled as Reddit is about the return of several coveted pumpkin-spiced drinks, fans can't help but notice the absence of certain well-liked drinks from previous years. If the leaked menu is any indication, the cranberry apple refresher, maple sugar cold brew, and apple cider donuts may not be back this year.

The leaked menu on Instagram also claims that Dunkin's Halloween menu will drop on October 12 with a peanut butter cup macchiato, spider donuts, and filled donuts shaped like pumpkins. However, some fans aren't too thrilled about the pumpkin-filled months coming up. "The pumpkin trend is so f***** overrated," complained one fan. Another hoped for more from Dunkin': "I wish they'd get more creative with flavors. Partner with a candy company and do a candy ice coffee. Caramel apple flavor. Too dependent on that pumpkin." While leaked menus have historically been fairly spot-on, fans will just have to wait for Dunkin' to officially announce its fall items and confirm the news.