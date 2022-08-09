What Starbucks' New NFT's Really Mean For Rewards Members

Big changes are coming at Starbucks. Or at least, to Starbucks' virtual platforms. The coffee chain is just the latest of many big brands to hop on the NFT bandwagon. Coca-Cola, Addidas, Gucci, and Nike have already jumped into the NFT waters, according to the International Business Times. Not to mention that Maker's Mark just jumped on the NFT bandwagon. NFTs are non-fungible tokens that can stand in for real objects like buildings and which can't be reproduced (via Investopedia). In the food sphere, they're being picked up increasingly by chain restaurants as an add-on to their existing loyalty programs (as per The Spoon).

Where restaurants are concerned, NFTs are often used to access special privileges or unique experiences (via NFT Evening). That being said, the NFT can be a unique experience itself, as they are considered digital collectibles. When bought out of pocket, NFTs can be a pretty pricey collectible. Canadian singer and apparent artist Grimes sold a collection of NFTs on blockchain platform Nifty Gateway for $5.8 million early last year (via Business Insider). That being so, playing up restaurant loyalty programs and fast food NFT drops may be the best way for most of us to engage in this new hobby. And Starbucks is hoping people will want to do just that.