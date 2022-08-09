Wendy's Will Add The Breakfast Food We All Suspected To Its Menu

If there's one thing celebrities, high schoolers, and fast food restaurants all have in common, it's that they all know that thanks to the internet, it's really hard to keep a secret these days. Social media's biggest pro — being able to share information with a huge group of people instantaneously — can also be a con for those who have information they want kept secret.

This year alone there have been several notable leaks in the fast food world thanks to social media. Redditors are especially adept at sharing this kind of confidential company information with the world. If a corporate email or employee training flyer falls into the wrong hands, chances are the world is going to find out about it. Reddit possibly leaked the end of a fan-favorite Starbucks treat earlier this year, and Dunkin's fall menu has reportedly been leaked on Reddit, too. Then, in July, fans wondered if Reddit may have leaked a new Wendy's item, and it turns out that the rumors were spot on. The chain just announced in a press release that it is adding its first-ever sweet breakfast item to the menu this August.