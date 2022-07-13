Reddit May Have Leaked A New Wendy's Item

Sorry, Cheddar Bacon Sandwich fans. Your time on the Wendy's menu may be coming to an end. According to a alleged company email that was leaked on Reddit, the Cheddar Bacon Sandwich may soon be replaced by a "familiar friend" — the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

The bacon pub cheeseburger was removed from the Wendy's menu in September 2021, as noted by Thrillist. This loaded sammy featured a quarter-pound burger, fried onions, Muenster cheese, Applewood bacon, pickles, honey mustard, and beer cheese sauce.

Thrillist deemed this discontinued sandwich potentially the "best burger on the Wendy's menu," primarily due to it's perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors and its delicious beer cheese. If this sandwich is really returning to menus, so will the pub fries, according to the memo. The memo also stated that French toast sticks would be added as a new morning meal option for customers.

When Wendy's first discontinued the pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger and the pub fries, they released a statement that gave fans hope. "We know how much cheeseburger fans love the Pretzel Bacon Pub Duo, so we'll never say never when it comes to a return to the Made to Crave menu." Well, folks, maybe today is that day. Will the pub burger and fries return to Wendy's menu? Will we get a chance to try french toast sticks at Wendy's? We'll just have to wait and see!