Did Reddit Just Leak The End Of A Fan-Favorite Starbucks Treat?

Is it the end of an era? Starbucks may have a good breakfast menu, including its iced lemon loaf and petite vanilla bean scone, but there's one fan-favorite bakery item that has some who frequent Starbucks concerned. Redditor u/Old_Specific_1233, who claims to be a barista at the coffee joint, posted a four-frame cartoon to the r/starbucks forum that features the grim reaper taking away an almond croissant. The croissant asks if "it was a good pastry," to which the grim reaper responds, "No. I'm told you were the best."

The almond croissant may indeed be the best breakfast pastry available at Starbucks if the internet has anything to say about it. Starbucks' website describes the 420-calorie croissant as "rich, almond flan enveloped in a flaky, buttery croissant, then topped with sliced almonds," a treat that has become undeniably popular as is evident from the existence of multiple copycat recipes circulating on the internet (via Top Secret Recipes and The Little Epicurean). When the almond croissant was temporarily discontinued about five years ago, a petition circulated on Change.org to bring it back.