The Controversial Reason Starbucks Is Being Sued Over Refreshers
Starbucks has been in the news a lot lately. The chain claims that its recent announcement about the closing of stores is "just the beginning" of other major changes coming to the brand, but it's also been making headlines for employees' union efforts passing major milestones, and the company even tried to bring a case against Arizona union organizers in court (per The Arizona Republic). Now, thanks to a recent lawsuit, it looks like the chain's newsworthy legal troubles are far from over.
The lawsuit is being brought against Starbucks by an angry customer in New York (via Delish). They allegedly noticed that there was more than one item on the Starbucks menu that wasn't what it seemed, and managed to get a group together to file a class action lawsuit against the brand. The chain faced a similar scandal in 2015 when customers became angry upon realizing that Starbucks' signature fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, didn't really contain pumpkin. Now, this lawsuit alleges that several of the chain's Refresher drinks don't actually contain the fruits that their names would imply.
The lawsuit alleges these drink names are misleading
If you love Starbucks Refreshers, then you might be surprised to hear that many of the drinks allegedly don't contain the fruits one might think they do, based on the beverage names. A lawsuit against the company purports that "the Mango Dragonfruit and Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers contain no mango, the Pineapple Passionfruit and Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refreshers contain no passionfruit, and the Strawberry Acai and Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refreshers contain no acai" (via Delish).
A rep from Starbucks told The Seattle Times that it hadn't yet been served with the lawsuit, and declined to comment on the situation. But according to the suit, the company is in violation of a New York state law that's designed to protect consumers from false advertising claims. Online, not everyone seemed sympathetic to the suit. "Wait until they find out that Girl Scout Cookies contain no Girl Scouts and baby back ribs are actually pork," joked one Twitter user. But others seemed to understand what the big deal is. "It cost me 6 bucks for a small strawberry/acai. AND THERE WAS NO ACAI IN IT?" asked another surprised commenter. Only time — and the law — will tell just how damaging these allegedly misleading drink names will be to the Starbucks brand.