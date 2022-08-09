The Controversial Reason Starbucks Is Being Sued Over Refreshers

If you love Starbucks Refreshers, then you might be surprised to hear that many of the drinks allegedly don't contain the fruits one might think they do, based on the beverage names. A lawsuit against the company purports that "the Mango Dragonfruit and Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers contain no mango, the Pineapple Passionfruit and Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refreshers contain no passionfruit, and the Strawberry Acai and Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refreshers contain no acai" (via Delish).

A rep from Starbucks told The Seattle Times that it hadn't yet been served with the lawsuit, and declined to comment on the situation. But according to the suit, the company is in violation of a New York state law that's designed to protect consumers from false advertising claims. Online, not everyone seemed sympathetic to the suit. "Wait until they find out that Girl Scout Cookies contain no Girl Scouts and baby back ribs are actually pork," joked one Twitter user. But others seemed to understand what the big deal is. "It cost me 6 bucks for a small strawberry/acai. AND THERE WAS NO ACAI IN IT?" asked another surprised commenter. Only time — and the law — will tell just how damaging these allegedly misleading drink names will be to the Starbucks brand.