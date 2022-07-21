Starbucks' Closing Of Stores Is 'Just The Beginning,' Says CEO

On July 12, it was reported that Starbucks plans to permanently close 16 stores. The reason? Reported safety concerns in markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Portland, and Washington, D.C., according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though the pandemic has caused plenty of food and beverage businesses to close due to financial strain, that doesn't appear to be the case with these stores closing up shop. Rather, Starbucks' senior vice presidents of U.S. operations hinted in a letter to employees that they are a direct result of "challenges" the stores have faced in terms of the "growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more."

The company says it became aware of safety issues in its stores after reading incident reports from employees, referred to as partners, who recalled members of the public using drugs in the coffee chain's bathrooms, as well as other disturbances. Starbucks told the Los Angeles Times that its six soon-to-close LA-area stores "have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate," and it plans "to open new locations with safer conditions." Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz recently spoke to employees on the topic and suggested that more closures are on the way.