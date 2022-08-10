The Rick And Morty Candy That's Arriving Just In Time For A New Season

When food and pop culture collide, fans get excited. With fall around the corner, there's a whole batch of shows coming out with their next season, and that includes "Rick and Morty." Season 6 of this animated sci-fi show starts airing on September 4, and there's a special line of candy that's coming out to commemorate the premiere.

In a press release, Trolli announced that the company was working with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to roll out a "Rick and Morty" collector pack of Sour Brite Crawlers. For a show that's as wacky as out-there as "Rick and Morty," we think that the perfect candy is one that's sweet and sour.

There have been plenty of "Rick and Morty" product drops, like Wendy's "Rick and Morty" sodas that came along with Season 5 and a Pickle Rick cereal that dropped a few years back. The most infamous product associated with the show was definitely McDonald's Szechuan Sauce, which Rick referenced in Season 3 of the show (via Den of Geek). An extremely limited sauce promotion by the restaurant had fans clamoring for Szechuan Sauce and getting highly upset when there wasn't enough. This year a gummi candy is being introduced to fans of the show.