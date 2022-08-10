Nearly 27% Said This Was The Best Limited-Time Dairy Queen Blizzard

Dairy Queen's famous Blizzards live up to their moniker of "soft serve magic." It's hard to go wrong with soft serve ice cream whipped in a blender and mixed with your choice of cookies, candies, brownies, or whatever incredible concoction Dairy Queen has dreamed up. Since its introduction to the fast food chain's menu in 1985, per The New York Times, these frozen desserts have become a signature offering.

DQ Blizzards have become many things to the people who enjoy them. One lover of this frozen treat shared their affection on Twitter writing, "comfort food: dairy queen oreo blizzard!!!" Another shared, "May I suggest Dairy Queen blizzards for dinner? That's what me and the 19yo do when we decide not to have a schedule." And still another fan of this ice cream treat made this generous offer, "If I win a billion dollars tonight I'm buying everyone here a blizzard from Dairy Queen."

While the number of different flavored Blizzards being offered varies, in 2021, Insider reported there were 21 different options on the menu. Today, Dairy Queen's most popular Blizzards count S'mores, Oreo, and the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard among the best of the best, but have you ever wondered what the best limited-time Dairy Queen Blizzard fans of this cool ice cream dessert prefer? The answer may or may not surprise you depending on your taste buds.