Nearly 27% Said This Was The Best Limited-Time Dairy Queen Blizzard
Dairy Queen's famous Blizzards live up to their moniker of "soft serve magic." It's hard to go wrong with soft serve ice cream whipped in a blender and mixed with your choice of cookies, candies, brownies, or whatever incredible concoction Dairy Queen has dreamed up. Since its introduction to the fast food chain's menu in 1985, per The New York Times, these frozen desserts have become a signature offering.
DQ Blizzards have become many things to the people who enjoy them. One lover of this frozen treat shared their affection on Twitter writing, "comfort food: dairy queen oreo blizzard!!!" Another shared, "May I suggest Dairy Queen blizzards for dinner? That's what me and the 19yo do when we decide not to have a schedule." And still another fan of this ice cream treat made this generous offer, "If I win a billion dollars tonight I'm buying everyone here a blizzard from Dairy Queen."
While the number of different flavored Blizzards being offered varies, in 2021, Insider reported there were 21 different options on the menu. Today, Dairy Queen's most popular Blizzards count S'mores, Oreo, and the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard among the best of the best, but have you ever wondered what the best limited-time Dairy Queen Blizzard fans of this cool ice cream dessert prefer? The answer may or may not surprise you depending on your taste buds.
Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard takes the win
According to a Mashed poll that surveyed 549 people in the United States, Dairy Queen's new summer Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard rose to the top as a fan favorite when it comes to limited-time offerings, receiving 26.78% of the vote. When this Oreo riff was introduced on the DQ menu earlier this year, the Twitterverse really opened up to share their enthusiastic and humorous thoughts with one member tweeting, "Here we are trynna shed some weight and you hit us with this banger." Another fan empathized, typing, "@Oreo and @DairyQueen I want to eat this so bad. @Oreo stop tempting me to sell my kidneys just to life time supply of oreos. Please stop." Even Dairy Queen conceded on social media their pairing with Oreo was one of their best, writing, "DQ, OREO, the most iconic BLIZZARD Treat flavor." That's hard to argue with.
As far as the rest of the flavors go, the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard slid into the second spot with 22.22% of the vote and was closely followed by the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard which garnered 21.86% of the vote. Additionally, 12.02% of DQ fans feel some affection towards the limited-time Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard; 9.11% of ice cream lovers think the Cotton Candy Blizzard hits the mark; and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard claimed the hearts of 8.01% of voters.