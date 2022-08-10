Pillsbury's Fall Dessert Lineup Is Exactly What You'd Think
When fantasizing about the upcoming fall season, a few things come to mind. Crisp morning air, beautiful foliage, cozy sweaters and scarves, and of course, all the delicious fall flavors. As soon as September rolls around flavors such as pink lemonade and coconut make way for warm beverages and freshly baked goods featuring apple, salted caramel, and cinnamon. Oh, and no one can forget about the VIP of the season: pumpkin spice. Everywhere you turn, it feels like someone is either sipping on a pumpkin spice latte or tucking into a pumpkin spiced treat. In fact, for most people, the official first day of fall will not be September 22, 2022, but the day that the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte shows up on menus.
Even though we are still in the early days of August, restaurants have already begun to advertise and announce their upcoming fall line-ups. While Red Robin is bringing back a fan-favorite fall milkshake, you can also check out Dunkin's fall lineup and new pumpkin treat. As for Pillsbury? The Minneapolis-based company just announced its fall dessert lineup and it's very much sticking with the fall-flavored status quo, featuring the ingredients we know and love (via Brand Eating).
Pillsbury's fall dessert lineup features a wide range of autumnal flavors
Get ready, pumpkin lovers! Pillsbury is giving fans of this traditional fall flavor what they want with their new line-up of ready-to-bake autumnal treats. According to Brand Eating, three of Pillsbury's new products will heavily feature classic flavors, including the Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls, Pillsbury Pumpkin and Ghost Fall Seasonal Cookie Dough, and Pillsbury Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie Dough.
Pillsbury kept their lineup diverse by adding some non-pumpkin flavored treats into the mix. Consumers can also purchase Pillsbury Monster cookies, which will be sold in two flavors: chocolate and berry. The final ready-to-bake dessert included in this rollout is the Pillsbury Fall Ready to Bake Salted Caramel Apple, which will consist of a sugar cookie base with bits of salted caramel and apple blended in.
Pillsbury has chosen to rollout these products early, so they are now available on shelves, per Brand Eating. These products will only be available for a limited time. If you are looking for something to pair with your seasonal dessert to get you in the fall mood, try whipping up a copycat Starbucks pumpkin spice latte recipe or a spiced hot chocolate recipe – you can't go wrong with either.