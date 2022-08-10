Pillsbury's Fall Dessert Lineup Is Exactly What You'd Think

When fantasizing about the upcoming fall season, a few things come to mind. Crisp morning air, beautiful foliage, cozy sweaters and scarves, and of course, all the delicious fall flavors. As soon as September rolls around flavors such as pink lemonade and coconut make way for warm beverages and freshly baked goods featuring apple, salted caramel, and cinnamon. Oh, and no one can forget about the VIP of the season: pumpkin spice. Everywhere you turn, it feels like someone is either sipping on a pumpkin spice latte or tucking into a pumpkin spiced treat. In fact, for most people, the official first day of fall will not be September 22, 2022, but the day that the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte shows up on menus.

Even though we are still in the early days of August, restaurants have already begun to advertise and announce their upcoming fall line-ups. While Red Robin is bringing back a fan-favorite fall milkshake, you can also check out Dunkin's fall lineup and new pumpkin treat. As for Pillsbury? The Minneapolis-based company just announced its fall dessert lineup and it's very much sticking with the fall-flavored status quo, featuring the ingredients we know and love (via Brand Eating).