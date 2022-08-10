Dunkin's Fall Lineup Includes A New Pumpkin Treat

For summer lovers, August is the beginning of the end. But for pumpkin spice fans, August is the beginning of what they wait all year for. Oreo just announced that its Pumpkin Spiced flavor is coming to shelves on August 15, and Sam's Club has released an apple pie granola. Halloween is even coming early with Mars' announcement of its new candy flavors for the spooky holiday.

And Dunkin', of course, is no exception. The popular coffee and donut spot has set the bar high with its recent releases. Its spring menu included some fan-praised faves, such as the Cake Batter Iced Signature Latte, the Butter Pecan Swirl iced coffee, and the Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher. And the preceding few months have seen other favorites, including a salted caramel cold brew and signature latte.

So, what do fall-loving, pumpkin spice lovers have to look forward to at Dunkin' this year?